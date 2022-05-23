Assam Man Held For Abducting; Selling Niece In Arunachal Pradesh  

NET Web Desk

Assam police on Monday apprehended a man for allegedly abducting and selling his niece in Arunachal Pradesh.

Identified as – Abdul Khaleque, the offender along with his accomplice – Sariful Islam initiated the shameless event in Naoboicha’s Pandhuwa area under Assam’s Lakhimpur district

According to reports, both the perpetrators were initially nabbed by local residents, who later handed-them over to the Lakhimpur Police Station for further legal action.

Meanwhile, the minor girl has been rescued and was sent to the Naoboicha Zonal Primary Hospital for medical examination.