COVID-19 Update : Mizoram Registers 11 New Cases; 14.29% Positivity Rate 

NET Web Desk

Mizoram registered a total of 11 new COVID-19 cases, and zero fatality in the last 24 hours, as informed by the latest report of state Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR).

Besides, the daily positivity rate has been reported to be 14.29%, according to the information shared by state government today.

The active caseload now stands at 140. While, a total of 2,28,137 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram so far. A total of 698 people have succumbed to the deadly infection.

A total of 77 samples were tested on May 22, 2022, out of which 1 sample belonged to male, while 10 of females.

Furthermore, the total recovery rate in the northeastern state stands at 2,27,299. The official statement further adds that Rapid Antigen Test (RAgT) & TrueNat detected 10 & 1 positive cases respectively.