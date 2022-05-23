Development Journey Along Northeast; Commenced After NDA Assumed Power : Union Minister – Kiren Rijiju

NET Web Desk

The Union Minister for Law & Justice – Kiren Rijiju claimed that the development journey across northeastern regions changed dramatically under the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) regime led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing a public rally at Arunachal Pradesh’s Namsai on Sunday, Rijiju asserted that the entire scenario got altered after the NDA assumed power at the Centre.

“Proper Roads, electricity, and water supply are now easily assessible along all hamlets of Arunachal Pradesh. A decade ago, these seemed like a far-fetched fantasy,” – the Union Minister further remarked.

Rijiju further added that “former defence minister – A K Anthony revealed in Parliament that since Independence, governments had avoided building roads along the China border out of fear that the Chinese army and people might invade Indian territory and disrupt the peace. With this mindset, successive central administrations dominated the country for decades without considering the growth of the people.”

Rijiju stated that the Prime Minister has entrusted him with the responsibility to ensure that every development project reaches the final mile and individuals.

“We did not want to stifle relations with our neighbouring countries while simultaneously guaranteeing that every inch of our territory was protected. As a result of this vision, the Prime Minister began making preparations, and we are now witnessing signs of progress,” he added.