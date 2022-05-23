Drug Menace Would Be Eliminated From Manipur Within 5 Years : CM – N. Biren Singh 

NET Web Desk

The Manipur Chief Minister – N. Biren Singh claimed that drug menace – a severe obstacle that has engulfed all segments of the society would end within five years, transforming Manipur into a “drug-free state”.

Addressing the Media Manthan Conclave on Sunday, the Manipur CM mentioned that “the state administration initiated ‘war-on-drugs’ campaign on November 2018. After I took over as the CM for second term, within two months drugs worth Rs 180 crore in the international market has been confiscated. I will overcome this problem in next five years.”

“Manipur and Myanmar share a boundary. Our 394-kilometer border is unsecured, and smuggling is rampant. The good news is that the general masses has come out in our support, regardless of caste or community,” – he further added.

In light of the current status of aw & order situation, Singh mentioned that “Prior to BJP Government assuming charge in Manipur, there used to be 20 days bandh, blockade in the state. There has been no bandh and blockade in Manipur since last five and half years of BJP government in the state.”

Earlier during Congress regime, there was a division between hill and valley residents. “We launched ‘Go To Hills’ programme to fill the gap and connect with people. Along with it, we also launched ‘Go To Village’ under which we deliver services to beneficiaries at their doorsteps.” – he mentioned.

“Whether insurgency or terrorist, now people have started agitating against these anti-social elements.” – the CM further added.