Manipur Becomes First Country To Approve All RoW Applications 

NET Web Desk

In a major feat, the northeastern state of Manipur has become the nation’s first state to approve all pending RoW applications.

According to the Director General of Digital Infrastructure Providers Association (DIPA) – TR Dua, representatives of the association worked tirelessly with the state administration in November 2016 to align and execute the RoW Rules.

Currently, there are no pending RoW applications in the state, which is a positive indicator for the country’s telecom infrastructure growth.

Its worthy to note that recently, the Union Telecom Minister – Ashwini Vaishnaw launched the Gati Shakti Sanchar Portal to expedite the RoW approvals across the country.

The failure to obtain RoW permissions in numerous jurisdictions had a significant impact on industry associations and telecom carriers. The Indian government has implemented a federal RoW policy, although a few states are yet to implement it.