Manipur : Large Stockpile Of Contraband Substances Seized From Imphal East; 2 Held 

NET Web Desk

In a major crackdown against drug menace, the Manipur Police have confiscated a massive stash of contraband substances and ammunition from Naharup Thongkhong in Imphal East District.

According to reports, the Imphal East Police launched an operation along the region, and seized major narco haul from the possession of two drug smugglers.

These two offenders have been identified as – Md. Zaved Akter – a resident of Porompat Pangal Leirak and Md. Zaved Kalam of Kshetri Bengoon Makha Leikai.

During the raid, the security forces recovered 134 boxes of Cough Syrup with a total of 13,400 bottles, one double barrel gun loaded with two live rounds, one flag post bearing Gypsy, two cars, a laptop and a printer from their possession.

Taking to social media platforms, the Manipur Chief Minister – N. Biren Singh informed about the massive seizure of Cough Syrup by Imphal East Police. “War on Drugs 2.0. Massive seizure of Cough Syrup by Imphal East Police. In an operation at Naharup Thongkhong, the Imphal East Police have apprehended two smugglers who have been identified as Md. Zaved Akter of Porompat Pangal Leirak and Md. Zaved Kalam of Kshetri Bengoon Makha Leikai. During the operation, the Imphal East Police have recovered 134 boxes of Cough Syrup with a total of 13, 400 bottles, one double barrel gun loaded with two live rounds, one flag post bearing Gypsy, two cars, a laptop and a printer from their possession.” – he wrote.