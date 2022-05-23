Meghalaya-Based NGOs Calls-For Prompt Investigation Into Dome Collapse Of Assembly Building 

NET Web Desk

The Meghalaya-based Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) sought immediate probe into the unfortunate incident that resulted into the collapse of the dome in new Meghalaya Assembly building at Mawdiangdiang, New Shillong Township.

According to the General Secretary of Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC) – Roykupar Synrem, “We demand that the government launch an investigation into the event and prosecute the engineers, cops, contractors, and everyone involved, including lawmakers and ministers.”

“The Assembly Secretariat should not entertain any request from the contractor for further expenditures,” Synrem stated.

He further added that individuals responsible for the incident must look after funds required to finish the construction.

The Working President of Federation of Khasi-Jaintia and Garo People (FKJGP) – Dundee Cliff Khongsit, sought intervention of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG), which is accountable for preparing all audit reports for public sector undertakings (PSU).