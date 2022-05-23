Meghalaya : NPP Leader – Agatha Sangma Examines Implementation Status Of Centrally-Sponsored Schemes 

NET Web Desk

The National People’s Party (NPP) leader from Tura Constituency of Meghalaya – Agatha Sangma today examined the status of centrally-sponsored initiatives along the South West Garo Hills District.

During a meeting of the District Development Coordination & Monitoring Committee (DDCMC), officials from various agencies implementing the flagship programmes of central government presented the achievements and difficulties while initiating some projects.

The MP noted the concerns raised by the district officials and ensured the Committee Chairperson of raising the obstacles with appropriate authorities and agencies.

The meeting discussed progress of women participation in village employment council (VEC).

Meanwhile, the Block Development Officer (BDO) of Rerapara – RZD Shira, informed that several hamlets are hesitant to appoint women as VEC secretaries for a variety of reasons, including difficulty travelling to offices, inability to manage time due to home responsibilities, among others.

Besides, men VEC Secretaries requested for stretch construction and other infrastructural projects. Whereas, women VEC Secretaries urged implementation of initiatives such as – water conservation, household tap connection, among others.