Meghalaya : ‘Upscaling Aapda Mitra’ Scheme Launched For East Khasi Hills District 

NET Web Desk

In an attempt to review management strategies during unprecedented emergency situations and strengthening the ability to respond faster, a training for Community Volunteers on Disaster Response under the scheme “Upscaling Aapda Mitra” has been launched today for East Khasi Hills District.

The event was inaugurated by ADC & CEO of District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) – D. Phawa during a function held at Central Training Institute in Mawdiangdiang.

The Upscaling Aapda Mitra scheme has been implemented and sponsored by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in partnership with the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA).

Around 200 community volunteers drawn from various localities, NSS, NYK, Bharat Scouts and Guides and Colleges of East Khasi Hills District will be trained on disaster response.

Addressing the gathering, Phawa asserted that key aim of the scheme is to develop the capacity and abilities of the community volunteers, who are the first responders in the event of a crisis. However, it will assist trainers in dealing with natural disasters in a practical manner.

“This will provide training in six batches, each of which will accommodate 30-35 community volunteers.” – stated Phawa. It will be delivered by professionals from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and other departments such as Fire and Emergency Services.

The community volunteers will receive protective equipment, emergency responder kits that include life jackets, a torch or emergency light, safety gloves, a pocket knife, a first aid kit, a gas lighter, a whistle, a water bottle, a rucksack, a mosquito net, gumboots, safety goggles, and a safety helmet after completing the training.