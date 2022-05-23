Nagaland Government Installs Control Room To Combat Illegal Money Collection Along Check-Gates 

Loreni Tsanglao, NET Correspondent, Nagaland

In view of the recent government notification, regarding measures to tackle illegal money collection from vehicles at Check Gates and other locations in Nagaland, the PHQ has installed a dedicated 24×7 Control Room manned by sufficient personnel and headed by a senior police officer to combat illegal money collection from vehicles at Check Gates and other locations in the State.

Apart from the 13 Inter State Check Gates, all other Police Check gates in any form, permanent/semi permanent/temporary/mobile have been closed, informed a press release from DGP, Nagaland on Monday, May 23, 2022.

Besides, the existing general helpline number of 112, the following dedicated mobile numbers and email ID have been placed at the Control Room for receiving any complaints/information regarding illegal collection of money from vehicles at any check gate or at any other location in the State or the presence of any unauthorized persons at the Check Gates, (i) 8798881978, (ii) 8798881979, and (iii) email ID – [email protected]

The general public may also contact the Nagaland Police officers whose CUG (Closed User Group) mobile numbers are available in the Call Your Cop’ mobile App which can be downloaded from Play Store’. The information can be shared with Nagaland Police via Voice call. Whatsapp, text message. E-mail and so on.

Nagaland Police encourages the general public to combat the menace jointly by providing specific information accompanied by photographic and video-graphic evidence regarding illegal collection of money from vehicles at any check gate or at any other location in the State or the presence of any unauthorized persons at the Check Gates. The confidentiality of all persons reporting such complaint shall be maintained, if so desired, DGP office informed.