Sikkim : SKM Government To Commemorate 3-Yrs Of Governance On May 27

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

The Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) government will complete its 3rd years of governance on May 27.

In this regard, the Chief Secretary of Sikkim – S.C. Gupta today convened a meeting with the Heads of Departments (HoDs) to discuss about the celebration of ‘3rd Anniversary of the formation of the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha Government’.

The meeting also had the presence and participation of Press Advisor to CM – C.P. Sharma, Political Secretary to CM – Jacob Khaling and Press Secretary to CM – Bikash Basnett.

Its worthy to note that the Sikkim Chief Minister – Prem Singh Tamang sworn-in as the 5th Chief Minister of Sikkim, after defeating the 25-years-old Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) government led by nation’s longest-serving CM.

The meeting discussed in detail about programmes to be incorporated in the state-level event, which will be held at Manan Bhawan, Gangtok.

Thereafter, the Chief Secretary chaired a meeting with the HoDs on a few more agendas which included the Celebration of International Day of Yoga on June 21, Prime Minister’s interaction with beneficiaries on May 31, Vision 2047 document, and Chief Secretaries’ Conference to be addressed by the Prime Minister at Dharamshala on June 13, 2022.