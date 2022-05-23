Tripura Former Minister – Sudip Roy Barman Writes To CS On Ex-CM Biplab Kumar Deb’s ‘VIP Treatments’

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, May 23, 2022: Tripura’s former minister Sudip Roy Barman, five times MLA on Monday sought Chief Secretary Kumar Alok’s attention of how former Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb continue to enjoy helicopter flights, government vehicles and security, residential premise all at the expense of public exchequer.

In his letter, Roy Barman said that the bizarre state of affairs in state administration is going on post-resignation of Biplab Kumar Deb as Chief Minister. It was on May 13th, a day ahead of Biplab Deb’s resignation, that DM of Gomati district, Raval Hemendra Kumar, IAS had notified a detailed minutes of decisions taken for then Chief Ministers visit to 4 RD Blocks of Gomati District on 23rd & 24th May.

“As you are well aware, Deb resigned as Chief Minister on 14th May, but in a most amazing way the DM (Gomati) signed an order on May 18 notifying the contents of the minute of meeting held on May 13 without making necessary changes. How could this happen is beyond my understanding”, he added.

“What is more amazing is that Biplab Deb’s office issued a detailed tour programme of former Chief Minister, Tripura’ to four RD Blocks of Gomati district from 23rd May to 25th May- a day more than the earlier programme finalized by DM Gomati in the meeting held on 13th May”, he added.

Roy Barman also stated “In the said tour programme issued from Biplab Deb’s office, the state administration in Gomati District has been instructed to make all arrangements for meetings, security, food & stay etc, obviously at the cost of public exchequer. I wonder how a mere MLA can be entitled to such facilities & expenses from the administration and I feel that this is a gross violation of all rules, regulation & administrative norms.”

Drawing the attention of the Chief Secretary, the former minister further stated that after being removed from the post of Chief Minister, Biplab Deb enjoyed and continues to enjoy helicopter flights, govt. vehicles & security, residential premise all at the expense of public exchequer. This is most unprecedented & bizarre to say the least. What is most unfortunate is that in his tour at Kamalpur in Dhalai district, he got students of Kamalpur College coerced into attending his so-called interactive programme at a time when the students were busy with their academic work.

The five times MLA hoped that the Chief Secretary will look into the matter on priority basis and take appropriate decisions.