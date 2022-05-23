Tripura : ICA Minister Convenes Meeting To Expedite Opening Of Kolkata’s SRFTI Branch In Agartala

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, May 23, 2022 : The Information & Cultural Affairs (ICA) minister of Tripura – Sushanta Chowdhury on Monday convened a crucial meeting at Civil Secretariat to prepare a draft detailed report (DDR) of what is needed to expedite the work of setting up a branch of the Kolkata’s Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI) in Agartala.

After the meeting, ICA minister Chowdhury said, “Our government has taken initiative to provide job opportunities to the talented boys and girls of Tripura who are interested to work in other fields of potential film industry including acting. We are working to build a film institute in the state as well as in other states by utilizing the talents of those who have aptitude in acting and other fields related to film.”

“In this context, some significant decisions have been taken in today’s meeting”, said minister and hoped that the work of the Institute would be started in this state very soon. “The state government is offering a golden opportunity for those who want to establish themselves in the film industry”, he added.

The meeting was attended by Secretary of the ICA department Prashant Kumar Goyal, Director Ratan Biswas, Engineer-in-Chief of the Public Works Department Dipak Chandra Das, Senior Architect Sanjiban Das, Executive Architects of Public Works Department, Assistant Commissioner of Agartala Municipal Corporation’s East Zone, officers of various departments including Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited.

It is worthy to mention here that on April 06 last, a three-member delegation from the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute came to Agartala from Kolkata. The team consisted of director, registrar and nodal officer. Tripura’s ICA minister Chowdhury took them around the Nazrul Kalakshetra in the capital’s city. They toured the administrative block, auditorium, open gallery etc. of Nazrul Kalakshetra.

Earlier, Chowdhury personally visited the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute in Kolkata and had a meeting with officials there. It was then decided that a delegation of them would come to Agartala and look at the infrastructure and make a final decision on where it would be launched.