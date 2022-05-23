Union Minister – Gen VK Singh Takes Stock Of National Highway Works In Tripura

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, May 23, 2022 : General V K Singh (retired), union minister of state for Road, Transport & Highways and Civil Aviation on Monday chaired a meeting with officials of Tripura government and NHIDCL regarding the construction of highways at a private hotel here in Agartala city.

Following this, the MoS General V K Singh took stock of the ongoing works of national highway-08 and held a high profile meeting for speeding up the work maintaining quality here in Ambassa on Monday afternoon. MP Rebati Tripura, elected representative of 2-East Tripura parliamentary constituency was present in the meeting.

Works on both the National Highways 08 and 208 are ongoing in the state and some difficulties for the commuters continues as a result of which the demand for speedy completion of work is taking place.

In this context, the Union MoS took stock of the situation. Singh reached the district headquarters by road from the state capital. He personally visited the work site at Chamalcherra area on the NH-08. During his inspection MP Rebati Tripura, Dhalai district DM Govekar Mayur Ratilal, NHIDCL authorities and local public representatives were present.

After a brief pause, the MoS held a high profile meeting at the conference hall of the District Magistrate’s office. There MP Rebati Tripura, MLA Dibachandra Hrangkhawl, and top officials remained present.

In the meeting V. K. Singh directed the officials to speed up the work, maintaining all guidelines and strictly pertaining to the quality. In the meeting, MP Rebati Tripura put emphasis on the completion of the ongoing survey of Kamalpur-Ambassa-Gandacherra national highway and also discussed the early completion of the Medical College at the district headquarters.

At the same time, the MP put forward the issue of making the suspended airports of Manikbhander and Khowai functional. After the meeting the Union MoS V K Singh interacted with the media fraternity and informed, “We are trying to complete the works within a fixed timeline even though monsoon is creating much problem. Still I hope that the works of the roadways will be completed within January next”.

Replying to a question of suspended airports he replied, “If the state government sends a proposal we would consider it”. Some new works would be taken up by the end of this year, he added.