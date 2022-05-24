Assam : Central Team To Visit Flood-Affected Dima Hasao On May 27; Inspect Prevailing Situation  

Assam CM - Himanta Biswa Sarma at the inspection site of the flood-hit Dima Hasao District; Photo Credit : Himanta Biswa Sarma/Twitter

NET Web Desk

The Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma asserted that central delegation will visit Haflong at Assam’s Dima Hasao District, to survey the damage and submit its report to the central and state administration.

Sarma informed the same, while inspecting areas of Dima Hasao which was ravaged by flood and landslides.

“Natural catastrophe have damaged the hill district’s infrastructure built during the last five to ten years.” – mentioned Sarma.

He assured residents that the state administration, as well as the federal government, would aid in redeveloping infrastructure and establishing alternative communication links to numerous portions of the district that had been snapped owing to landslides.

Addressing the mediapersons, Sarma stated that “Stretch reconstruction will be difficult in many places. Irrigation and water supply infrastructure, power facilities and bridges has been devastated.”

Taking to Twitter, the Assam CM wrote “In view of the first wave of flood and destruction it caused to the hill district, we visited Haflong, district HQ of Dima Hasao & inspected landslide areas, including a road at Sarkari Bagan area which got badly damaged by floods. Restoration work will start soon.”

Besides, Sarma asserted that “Along with leaders & officials, held a meeting with Dima Hasao District Administration to review the preliminary destruction caused due to landslide. Stressed on immediate resumption of full-scale transportation. Also laid emphasis on restoration of damaged roads.”

“Assured that both the Central and the State Governments will help North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC) with adequate funds to tide over the present crisis. We are working to mitigate the risk due to landslides.” – he further added.

Its worthy to note that Dima Hasao was the worst-hit district during the first wave of flood crisis in Assam this year, as connectivity was disrupted from mid of May.

“Damaged road linkages are scheduled to be repaired by next weeks, while rail service between the state’s Dima Hasao and Barak Valley, as well as neighbouring Tripura, Mizoram, and Manipur, is planned to resume in July; informed an official.

The chief minister also remarked that state government will soon provide one-time assistance to the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC).

“With this funds, the council may begin clearing debris from stretches and establish minor alternative roads to restore connectivity,” he said, adding that food, fuel, and other vital supplies will continue to be air-dropped in the region.