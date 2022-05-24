Assam : Darrang I&C Official Apprehended On Graft Charges

NET Web Desk

A team of the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti–Corruption today apprehended the General Manager (GM) of Darrang District’s Industries & Commerce Centre on graft accusations.

The arrested official has been identified as – Hemanta Kumar Talukder.

According to reports, Talukder requested Rs 15000 as a bribe in exchange for approving a loan under the Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) scheme.

The V&AC was called-in by the complainant who refused to pay the bribe. Based on the complaint, this team laid a trap to nab the accused.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered at the ACB police station under section 7(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.