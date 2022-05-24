Assam : Two AANLA Rebels Surrender In Dibrugarh; Lay-Down Huge Stockpile Of Arms & Ammunition

NET Web Desk

Two more cadres of All Adivasi National Liberation Army (AANLA) surrendered before security forces in Assam’s Dibrugarh on Monday.

According to reports, a joint operation was launched by 18 Garhwal Army, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and Dibrugarh Police to apprehend these two cadres.

Identified as – Deepak Gowalla and Raj Sahani, both the offenders are residents of Rangagara in Assam’s Golaghat district.

Addressing the mediapersons, Dibrugarh’s Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) – David Neingaite asserted that these cadres have deposited one 7.65 Pistol with one live ammunition, one 0.22 Pistol with 6 live ammunition and ammunition of AK-47 rifle.

Its worthy to note that recently, two other members of the proscribed outfit surrendered before security forces in Dibrugarh. Police reports informed that these cadres were trained under the Kuki Revolutionary Army (KRA), an insurgent group in Manipur.