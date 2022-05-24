COVID-19 Update : Mizoram Registers 45 New Cases; 12.61% Positivity Rate 

NET Web Desk

Mizoram registered a total of 45 new COVID-19 cases, and zero fatality in the last 24 hours, as informed by the latest report of state Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR).

Besides, the daily positivity rate has been reported to be 12.61%, according to the information shared by state government today.

The active caseload now stands at 161. While, a total of 2,28,182 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram so far. A total of 698 people have succumbed to the deadly infection.

A total of 357 samples were tested on May 23, 2022, out of which 22 samples belonged to males, while 23 of females.

Furthermore, the total recovery rate in the northeastern state stands at 2,27,323. The official statement further adds that Rapid Antigen Test (RAgT) & FIA detected 43 & 2 positive cases respectively.