‘Greater Tipraland’ Demand Not Viable In Tripura : CPI-M Secretary – Jitendra Chaudhury 

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, May 24, 2022 : Tripura CPI-M secretary Jitendra Chaudhury on Tuesday termed the demand of ‘Greater Tipraland’ not undemocratic but this demand should be implemented within the framework of the constitution.

He also said that ‘Greater Tipraland’ is a daydream demand as Tripura is a small state. Its topography and demography is not viable to create a separate state within a state. In 2018, a bill was placed in the Lok Sabha to give more autonomy to Tripura’s Autonomous District Council. But the central government kept the bill on the shelf without any reason, he added.

Speaking to the reporters at CPIM state headquarters here in Agartala city on Tuesday afternoon, Chaudhury said “There is an utmost need to develop the ADC areas in Tripura. In this regard, the ruling regional political party in ADC is demanding for a constitutional solution while demanding ‘Greater Tipraland’ is not at all undemocratic. The ruling party leaders in ADC called for ‘Thansa’ (Kokborok dialect) means ‘Unity’, we aren’t against it. But what kind of unity is this, where no other party can carry out their political activities. In a way, this political party is trying to adopt the same culture like BJP had done in the hilly areas of Tripura during the past four years.”

Citing the grounds of more power to ADC, CPIM state secretary said “The constitutional solution is possible, but in which way. Earlier, a way has already been outlined through the broad base and length discussion at various levels. One bill was prepared and that was placed in the Parliament in September 2018. Now it’s 2022, Modi-led government is so reluctant it has been shelved into the office of the Parliamentary Affairs minister. They are not speaking out about anything. Though during the last election also, they assured the people of Tripura that they will empower ADC but did nothing. So the demand is to be pressed and pass the bill as early as possible.”

Reacting to the demand for a separate state, Chaudhury said “A party president recently said that the claim of ‘Greater Tipraland’ is completely a democratic demand. We don’t term it as an undemocratic one. In India, bifurcation of the state or trifurcation, it is possible and through that passage, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand and Telangana have been carved out. But because of Tripura’s geographical, cultural and social composition, it is not possible here. However, it is possible for constitutional amendment of the 6th schedule and empowerment of ADC. That we have been demanding for a long time.”

Apart from this, the CPIM state committee meeting was held on Monday last where several discussion on the present political scenario was held including the deteriorated law and order situation, organizational matters ahead of assembly election in 2023, undue privileges enjoyed by former CM Biplab Kumar Deb being a mere MLA in the state, etc.

A bunch of programmes would be organized starting from May 25 next and continue till July which includes- deputation to the district magistrates, CITU state conference, Raj Bhavan Abhiyan for constitution solution of ADC in Tripura, deputation at block offices regarding local problems faced by common masses, and organizing processions or public meeting in all the 60 assembly constituencies in next two months.