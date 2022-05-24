Manipur : Two Tangkhul Athletes To Represent India In ‘Miss Asia & Miss World 2022’ 

NET/UT News Desk

Two Tangkhul athletes from Manipur’s Ukhrul District will represent India in the upcoming Miss Asia to be held in Maldives on July 16 till 21, 2022, and Miss World 2022 to be held either in Singapore and Indonesia.

Solon Jajo of Leishi village from Katho (XII appeared, Alice Christian Hr. Sec School) and Solimla Jajo of Kasom Khullen (XII appeared, Sacred Heart Hr. Sec School) have been selected in Sr. Women Model Physique in different Category (Height wise in cm) for Miss Asia and Miss World 2022 respectively. The said trial selection was held in Himachal Pradesh on May 22, 2022.

“A proud moment for Katho Katamnao Long and Tangkhul community as a whole, we are indeed delighted and pleased to announced that out of nine athletes from Manipur, only one failed to get a slot in Team INDIA,” said Mashungmi Zingkhai, president Katho Katamnao Long.

“We wish them the very best in all their future endeavours”, he added.

A total of eight athletes from Manipur have been shortlisted in the Indian Bodybuilding team for the 54th Asian Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championship and the 13th WBPF World Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championship 2022.

In a close up interview with Solan’s mother, Bernice Jajo in January 2022, she told, “Initially I didn’t know how to react when she approached me with the idea of participating in the competition. My first thought was what effect it would have on her studies. I didn’t want her to miss out on her classes and studies too, but as she sat down with me and explained everything in detail, she convinced me and as a parent, I didn’t want to burst her bubble and come between her ambitions. Eventually it dawned on me that education doesn’t only mean the classroom knowledge but all aspects of living”.

Source : Ukhrul Times (https://ukhrultimes.com/two-tangkhul-athletes-to-represent-india-in-miss-asia-miss-world-2022/)