Meghalaya : Bangladeshi National Held For Illegally Entering Indian Territory; Indian Companion Detained

NET Web Desk

The Border Security Force (BSF) in Meghalaya detained a Bangladeshi national who entered the Indian territory from the bordering area of East Khasi Hills District on Tuesday.

According to a BSF press statement, the Bangladeshi national was attempting to hide in the bushes when he was spotted. Due to the suspicious movement, the personnel of 193 Bn BSF apprehended the perpetrator.

Identified as MD Sujon Ahmed, the offender is a resident of Sunamganj in Bangladesh – informed the news agency ANI.

The security forces further mentioned that Ahmed unlawfully entered into Indian territory; with an intent to work in West Bengal, where some of his fellow countrymen are employed.

Based on the interrogation, BSF personnel also detained his Indian companion.

This Indian companion have been identified as MD Sukurie, a resident of Nadia district in West Bengal.

Meanwhile, both these offenders have been handed-over to Police Outpost Dangar East Khasi Hills in Meghalaya. An FIR has also been lodged against both of them, according to the press statement.