Meghalaya BJP Seeks CBI Interference Into Sub-Standard Construction Swindle; Demands CM Sangma’s Resignation 

NET Web Desk

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) demanded immediate resignation of the Meghalaya Chief Minister – Conrad Sangma, citing alleged corruption, especially in light of the dome collapse of the under-construction Assembly building at New Shillong Satellite Township.

The state BJP Vice-President – Bernard Marak challenged Conrad Sangma to either bring in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or resign from the post.

“The BJP as a party should lead the way and direct the MDA partners in ousting Conrad Sangma, since he has failed miserably in tackling corruption, which emerged as the norm. He hushed everyone because he couldn’t face the allegations levelled against him by prominent BJP officials,” argued Marak.

Marak remarked that the BJP had nominated Sangma as Chief Minister with the expectation of “excellent administration and all-round development of the State with zero corruption, but the Chief Minister rebuked the BJP via action and failed miserably to live up to the people’s aspirations.”

“A CBI investigation is required to begin a proper investigation into the two scams. The issue of coal and power hasn’t gone away, and now the government is dealing with a substandard construction swindle,” he remarked, referring to the collapse of the assembly dome that was under construction.

Its worthy to note that the dome of the under-construction Meghalaya assembly building at Mawdiangdiang in New Shillong Township collapsed on Sunday. As per authorities, the dome collapsed because of faulty design.