Mizoram Stares At Fuel Scarcity Amid Flood Crisis In Assam; Begins Fuel-Rationing 

NET Web Desk

The floods and landslides in Assam have severely disrupted the supply of essential commodities across Mizoram, forcing the state government to seek supplies from Bangladesh via Tripura.

In addition, due to fuel scarcity, the state administration has decided to restrict the purchase of petrol and diesel for two-wheelers and light motor vehicles.

The government has set a limit of 5 litres for two-wheelers and 10 litres for light motor vehicles, in order to minimize panic-buying.

Addressing the mediapersons, the Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs Minister of Mizoram – K Lalrinliana asserted that the restrictions were imposed on the purchase of petrol to ensure balanced distribution and prevent filling stations from running-dry.