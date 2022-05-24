Political Negotiation Between NSCN-IM & Centre Needs To Be Seriously Examined : Naga People’s Front 

Loreni Tsanglao, NET Correspondent, Nagaland

The Working Committee of the Naga People’s Front (NPF) unanimously adopted two resolutions, including measures to resolve the on-going peace process of the present political talk between the Government of India (GOI) and the National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Isak Muivah (NSCN-IM) and Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs).

These resolutions were adopted during a meeting of the Working Committee of the Naga People’s Front (NPF) held today at the NPF Central Office in Nagaland’s Kohima.

According to a press release, “the Party is of the opinion that any solution that is to be arrived at out of the on-going political negotiation needs to be seriously examined before making a final shape, as past Agreements and Accords have not produced the desired result which ultimately led to more divisions amongst the Nagas rather than bringing the Nagas together. Hence, the House resolved to reiterate the Party stand i.e. solution should be honourable, acceptable and inclusive.”

Meanwhile, the meeting resolved to revamp and re-strengthen the Party at all levels. It also invited all well-wishers of NPF to come forward and associate with the party activities, in order to take the Naga people forward as Nagas are going through a very critical phase of the political movement.