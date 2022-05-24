Precautionary Measures Undertaken To Safeguard Wild Animals During Flood Crisis : Assam Forest Minister

NET Web Desk

Assam Forest Department has undertaken all precautionary measures along the state’s national parks and wildlife sanctuaries to safeguard wild animals from flood crisis that have ravaged 33 districts and displaced over 9.66 lakh citizens.

According to the state Forest Minister – Parimal Suklabaidya, the concerned department along with the authorities of national parks, wildlife sanctuaries have taken the necessary preparations to deal with any flood crisis and protect wild animals.

“Every year, we adopt flood-prevention measures and prioritize the rescue of wild animals. During flood crisis, we constantly endeavour to save all animals in national parks and wildlife sanctuaries.” – asserted Suklabaidya.

Meanwhile, the Department has also prepared a routine list for forest staffs and workers; to assist them in executing the responsibilities.

“All vehicles will be issued a time card to limit vehicular speed on routes that pass through national parks and wildlife refuges. We have adequate highlands in our national parks and wildlife refuges. We’ve also put together rescue teams for Kaziranga National Park,” – the minister stated.

He further mentioned that the Assam Forest Department is prepared to deal with any crisis.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA)’s data, 19 people died in floods and five people died in landslides. While, the flood has affected a total of 9,66,800 citizens so far this year; further added the statistics revealed by ASDMA.