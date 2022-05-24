‘Shirui Lily Festival 2022’ : Gala Event Raising Awareness On Manipur’s Exotic State Flower  

NET Web Desk

After being dormant for more than two years owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, Manipur’s Ukhrul district is gearing-up to host the much-anticipated – ‘Shirui Lily Festival 2022’ from May 25-28, possibly the state’s second-largest tourism event after the Sangai festival.

This 4-days gala event will be organized by the Manipur Tourism Department with Governor – La Ganesan kicking-off the inaugural programme at Shirui village.

It aims to raise awareness about the endangered ‘Shirui Lily’ which is endemic to the Kashong Hills in Shirui village, and recognize the state’s ongoing efforts to foster sustainable and responsible tourism, thereby promoting the exotic state bloom by bringing communities under one roof.

This festival celebrates the northeastern state’s vast biodiversity and rich cultural legacy, allowing us to learn more about the Tangkhul Naga tribe of Ukhrul and explore Manipur’s highest hill station through its cultural origins, values, and customs.

Live music and cultural shows, traditional dances, folk songs, beauty pageants, exhibits, indigenous games and sports competitions will mark the four-day festival.

According to the Tourism Director – W Ibohal, Bakshi ground in Ukhrul town will be the venue for Shirock, 2022, one of the main attractions of the festival. ‘ShiRock’ – a musical spectacle of live music performances and competition, which is one of the festival’s greatest draws, attracting visitors from all across the state and even adjacent regions. Monuments – a British progressive metal band, will perform on the final day of Shirock this year.

Besides, the TNL ground has been selected as another venue for the festival. It will host exhibition football matches.

Its worthy to note that the English Botanist – Dr Frank Kingdon Ward from the New York Botanical Society first discovered the flower in 1946 and named it after his wife, Jean Macklin.

This endemic flora clinched the prestigious merit award in the Chelsea Flower Show organized by the Royal Horticulture Society, London. While, in 1989, it was designated as the ‘State Flower of Manipur’.