Sikkim : Tseteej Shiwakoty Conferred With ‘Pride Of India’ Title; Unveil India’s First All-Male Pageant Magazine 

NET Web Desk

Tseteej Shiwakoty, a native of Sikkim was conferred with the ‘Pride of India’ award.

Along with the honour, Shiwakoty also unveiled India’s first all-male pageant magazine – ‘Imagecity’.

In March 2022, Tseteej Shiwakoty represented India at the world’s largest international pageant for men – Mister Global, held in Thailand, and became the first Indian delegate to receive the “Most Inspirational Personality” title.

The event which drew attendees from all around the world, lasted for about two weeks before concluding on March 15, 2022 at Maha Sarakham City.

He has represented India at the Mister Global contest as part of his national victory, and clinched a series of awards along some of the world’s biggest modelling events and pageants.

Besides, Tseteej is the winner of Mr. Sikkim Manhunt 2019 competition. In 2021, he created history by becoming the first Sikkimese candidate to win India’s biggest men’s pageant – Rubaru Mr. India.

Imagecity – a first-of-its-kind magazine, was revealed by Shiwakoty as a subsidiary of the Rubaru Mr. India organization during a colossal event in Goa hosted by AB Production Goa.

It will cover all male pageants and their constituents from across the world.