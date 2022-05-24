Third-Party Audit To Investigate Dome Collapse Of Under-Construction Assembly Building : Meghalaya CM 

NET Web Desk

The Meghalaya Chief Minister – Conrad Sangma informed that a third-party audit will investigate the dome collapse of the under-construction Assembly building at Mawdiangdiang in New Shillong Township.

This decision was undertaken during a High-Power Committee Meeting held today, after the on-site inspection. Convened by the Meghalaya Assembly Speaker – Metbah Lyngdoh; the meeting was attended by Meghalaya Chief Minister – Conrad Sangma, Leader of Opposition – Mukul Sangma and Ampareen Lyngdoh; among others.

Taking to Twitter, the Meghalaya CM informed the same. “After the inspection on-site at the New Assembly Building, a High Power Committee meeting was held today. A Third Party Audit will investigate the matter concerning the collapse of the dome.” – he wrote.

After the inspection on-site at the New Assembly Building, a High Power Committee meeting was held today. A Third Party Audit will investigate the matter concerning the collapse of the dome. pic.twitter.com/EU9v35Jpsv — Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) May 24, 2022

Addressing the mediapersons, Lyngdoh asserted that the audit team would also ascertain the safety and strength of the other portions of the building including – the right wing, left wing, corridor, reception area, chambers of the Speaker and Chief Minister, ground floor and the basement.

He also informed that they had decided to approach IIT-Guwahati, IIT-Kolkata and IIT-Delhi for the concerned purpose. Besides, the audit will be conducted by one of these IITs and the PWD (Buildings) has been directed to write to these three IITs.

Lyngdoh further stated that work at the main Assembly building will be suspended, until report of the audit team was received. No unauthorized persons will be allowed to enter the construction for safety reasons.

Its worthy to note that the dome of the under-construction Meghalaya assembly building at Mawdiangdiang in New Shillong Township collapsed on Sunday. As per reports, the dome collapsed, due to a design flaw.

The building is being constructed by Uttar Pradesh-based Rajkiya Nirman Nigam Ltd, and the total cost of the project is Rs 127 crores.