Arunachal Pradesh : ‘Namdapha National Park’ To Be Closed For Visitors From June 1 

NET Web Desk

Arunachal Pradesh’s ‘Namdapha National Park & Tiger Reserve’ will be closed for visitors from June 1-August 31, 2022, owing to the altering weather conditions; as informed by a forest official.

According to reports, the park will remain shut for visitors and film shooting will also be prohibited during this period.

As per a notification issued by the park authorities “In pursuance of the recommendation of Technical Committee NTCA, New Delhi and as per the approval conveyed by the PCCF(Wildlife & Bio-Diversity), Itanagar vide letter No.CWL/Gen/13(37)/06-07/483 Dated 28th June 2019, Namdapha National Park cum Tiger Reserve shall remain closed to visitors for all-purpose of tourism including film shooting etc. w.e.f 1st June 2022 to 31 Aug 2022.”

Namdapha National park & Tiger Reserve with a core area of 1985.245 sq kms and a buffer area of 245 sq kms is home to enormous diversity of flora and fauna. Established as a wildlife sanctuary under the Assam Forest Regulation 1891 in 1972, it was declared a tiger reserve and national park in 1983.

It comprises of – snow leopards, clouded leopards, common leopards, tigers, dholes, wolves, Asiatic black bears, red pandas, red foxes, yellow-throated martens, slow Loris, Hoolock gibbons, capped langurs, Assamese macaques and rhesus macaques. Meanwhile, the critically endangered Namdapha flying squirrel is found only at the Namdapha National Park.