Assam : Actress-cum-filmmaker – Aimee Baruah Marks Cannes Debut; As ‘Semkhor’ Garners Massive Response

The actress-turned-filmmaker from Assam – Aimee Baruah graces the Cannes Film Festival; with India’s first Dimasa-language flick – ‘Semkhor’ which attained massive response from film-buffs.

During an interaction at the ‘country of honour’ pavilion at the Marche du Cinema, Baruah elaborated the audiences about ‘Semkhor’ – the first-ever Dimasa-language film which represents the practices, customs, and folk notions of Samsa Community who wants to stay ‘untouched’ from the outside world.

Dimasa is a dialect spoken by the ethnolinguistic community inhabiting across Assam & Nagaland.

Taking to Twitter, Baruah wrote “It has been an amazing experience being a part of the prestigious 75th #CannesFilmFestival. The amount of interest & appreciation generated by “Semkhor” has been truly overwhelming. It has been an absolute honor for me, my homeland the North East & my country, India.”

“Overwhelmed by interest amongst people from different parts of the world regarding “Semkhor”. Massive thanks to my team for helping me bring a film about our soil, our language, to this prestigious platform & the immense respect it has garnered from all across the globe.” – he further added.

Its worthy to note that ‘Semkhor’ received the “Special Audience Award” at the 20th Dhaka International Film Festival held in Dhaka, Bangladesh. It has also bagged three awards, in three different categories of Tagore International Film Festival at Kolkata – ‘Best Narrative’, ‘Best Women Film’ and ‘Best Debut Film Maker’ awards.

Besides, Actress Aimee Baruah also clinched the ‘Best Actress Award’ at Toronto International Women Film Festival (TIWFF) for her film ‘Semkhor’. TIWFF is an IMDB qualifying monthly and annual festival which celebrates and recognizes movies made by talented female filmmakers from all over the world.