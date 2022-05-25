Assam CM Unveils Model Schools In Tea Gardens; Around 96 Similar Institutions Established Till Date 

NET Web Desk

In an effort to provide educational facilities to children of tea garden workers, the Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma today unveiled six model schools, while 90 more have already commenced academic activities.

Sarma inaugurated the educational institutions at Ghagra, Rupajuli, Sonajuli, Thakurbari and Fulbari tea gardens of Sonitpur district.

The state administration had earlier proclaimed that it will establish 119 such schools in tea garden areas, with roughly 15,000 children already been enrolled. While, eight teachers have been appointed for each school.

“For the first time since Independence, schools have been established in the tea gardens for the children of garden workers, ushering in a new age of quality education,” stated the chief minister.

Sarma further added that previously, these children attended local lower primary schools, and majority of them dropped-out of higher courses, as they had to travel a long distance from the tea garden areas where their parents worked.

“These ‘Adarsh Vidyalayas’ will offer higher secondary courses from next year and in the next few years, we will set up colleges, covering three to four tea gardens,” Sarma said.

Besides, each school will receive Rs 1 lakh for free textbooks, uniforms, mid-day meal, etc.

Further, ‘Jagannath Seva Kendras’ will be set up in tea garden areas for skill development and promotion of arts, sports & culture. We will provide ₹1 cr each to 800 such centres in as many TEs. I also appeal to TE workers to stop having tea with salt for health reasons. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) May 25, 2022

“This will allow children to learn in their own mother tongue, while also enabling them to explore the world,” added the CM.

Taking to Twitter, Sarma wrote “From next year, these Adarsha Vidyalayas will impart Mathematics & Science lessons in English, while Social Science & Assamese will be taught in Assamese. This will enable the students to learn in their mother language and also help them explore the world.”