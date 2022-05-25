‘Biometric Attendance System (BAS)’ To Resume In Nagaland Secretariat 

Loreni Tsanglao, NET Correspondent, Nagaland

In order to ensure punctuality and accountability of government employees, the utilization of ‘Biometric Attendance System (BAS)’ will soon commence in the Nagaland Civil Secretariat; informed the Nagaland Chief Secretary (CS) – J. Alam.

Addressing the AHoDs and HoDs meeting at the Secretariat Conference Hall in Kohima, the Nagaland CS mentioned that attendance should be monitored in all government departments and that the “No Pay No Work” policy should be strictly enforced.

Alam also informed that the PM will be interacting nationwide with beneficiaries of government schemes across the nation, as part of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, and urged all concerned departments to prepare for the occasion. He also mentioned that the state-level event will take place in Kohima, with all districts participating in their respective headquarters.

The Chief Secretary also ordered all departments to submit the names of Nodal Officers for all advertising-related concerns to the Department of Information and Public Relations. He also told all departments with outstanding advertisement expenses to pay them as soon as possible.

Alam notified the concerned departments that the first NSSB advertisement would be issued soon and the requisition posts will be submitted, as soon as possible.