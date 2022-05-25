ECI Announced By-Polls Of 4 Seats In Tripura On June 23, Counting On June 26

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, May 25, 2022: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday announced the notification for holding by-election on June 23 next in four assembly constituencies of Tripura which are lying vacant for several months.

According to the notification, the notification related to polls will be issued on May 30. The last date for filling nominations has been fixed at June 06 next and the last date for withdrawal is June 09. The scrutiny of the nominations will be done on June 07. The polls will be conducted on June 23 and results will be declared on June 26 next. The entire election process will be completed by June 28. The Model Code of Conduct has come into force from now on as the poll dates are declared.

In Tripura, four constituencies are 6-Agartala, 8-Town Bardowali, 46-Surma and 57-Jubarajnagar. All these constituencies are lying vacant as two sitting BJP MLAs—Sudip Roy Barman and Asish Saha tendered resignation from the party and BJP MLA Asish Das was disqualified under anti-defection law for joining the Trinamool Congress. While veteran CPIM MLA and former Assembly Speaker Ramendra Chandra Debnath, who represented the 57-Jubarajnagar breathed his last due to old age ailments.

However, all looking forward to two assembly constituencies- 6-Agartala and 8-Town Bardowali which were won by Sudip Roy Barman and Asish Kumar Saha for couple of times.

On the other hand, BJP Tripura in-charge and MP Vinod Sonkar is in state and holding a series of meetings in this regard.