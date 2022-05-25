Encourage Digital Literacy To Ensure Safe Online Transactions : Mizoram Governor 

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The Mizoram Governor – Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati inaugurated the 100th Branch of the Mizoram Rural Bank (MRB), the MRB Electric Veng Branch at the heart of Aizawl city, today. This branch will become the first bank branch dedicated to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME).

The MRB is a bank with the largest networks within Mizoram, the largest number of account holders, second in terms of deposit and first in terms of lending. The Mizoram Rural Bank also has the highest productivity per Branch among all the Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) in the country. And the best bank in Mizoram in terms of disbursement of SHG loans.

Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati shared his delight in opening the historic 100th branch of the Mizoram Rural Bank. He congratulated the current chairman and all those who had been involved and those who are presently working with this RRB since its inception in 1983 with the State Bank of India as the sponsor bank.

He appreciated the MRB for its exemplary professionalism in catering to the needs of its clients throughout the nook and corners of the state. On this occasion, he highlighted some of the achievements of the MRB. Out of which, Governor underlined the maximum effort given by the employees of MRB for enrolling their customers in several centrally sponsored welfare schemes such as – Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana, Atal Pension Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, PM SVANidhi, etc,. He urged other banks in Mizoram to be more responsible in creating an awareness environment of these schemes for all their customers since most of the banks fall short of expectations on this front. He also reminds the banks in Mizoram that they have reminded that the banks have a special role to play in the implementation of the various government schemes which are extremely useful and beneficial for the common people.

Governor felt that Mizoram itself seems to perform extremely well in terms of financial inclusion. He assumed that with a population of approximately 12 lakhs and around 3 lakh households, almost all families have at least one bank account. However, he appealed to everyone to go further by promoting and embracing digital and financial literacy, including the safe and secure use of online transactions and digital payments.

He also pointed out the high standard set by the MRB in dealing with their customers in terms of approachability, maintenance of the cordial relationship between the MRB and their customers and services available in all corners of the state.

On behalf of the bank, the Chairman of MRB – V. Jaya Chandra delivered a welcome address and gave a short technical report. As per his report, this branch has a target of Rs 100 crore business to achieve in one year. The MRB is the first bank in North East India of having at least one branch in every district and every revenue block. The MRB is currently operating 330 Customer service points in the state with the aim of having at least one in every village and town within two years. The MRB also planned to open 10 to 12 more branches within a few years.

Pu Samuel L Warbah, GM, N-II chaired the proceeding of the inaugural program. Pu Rosiamngheta, Councilor, Ward V of AMC and representative from the Mizoram Automobile Dealers Association also shared short speeches. The function concluded with a vote of thanks proposed by Pu Lallawmzuala Renthlei,CM(NPA).