Heroin Worth Over 475 Grams Confiscated From Assam; 1 Held 

NET Web Desk

In a major operation against drug menace, the Assam Police have apprehended a drug peddler and confiscated a massive stash of contraband substances from his possession.

According to reports, a team of Jorhat Police have seized 478 grams of Heroin from Heelekha under Mariani Police Station.

Besides, the accused has been identified as a resident of Golaghat.

Taking to Twitter, the Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed the news. “@assampolice has been doing incredibly well in its drive to combat the menace of drugs in the state. In a smart operation, @Jorhat_Police seized 478 grams Heroin at Heelekha under Mariani PS. An accused from Golaghat has been apprehended. Compliments” – he wrote.