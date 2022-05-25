Manipur : ‘Shirui Lily Festival 2022’ Kicks-Off In Ukhrul 

NET Web Desk

Following a two-year gap owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the four-days long 4th edition of ‘Shirui Lily Festival 2022’ kicks-off in Manipur’s Ukhrul District with Governor – La Ganesan, Chief Minister – N. Biren Singh, other dignitaries in attendance.

Hosted by the Directorate of Tourism, this annual gala event emerged as an occasion that promotes harmony and unifying people of the hills and valley closer than ever.

According to the Manipur CM, during this event, visitors will be able to appreciate Shirui’s scenic beauty, try local cuisines, and purchase local products such as Longpi ceramics, fruits, and chilies, among others.

Besides, it also reflects the adoption of unique Tangkhul dog breed, and encourage rearing of Mithun, which stands to be immensely significant for the inhabitants of Ukhrul; added Singh.

He deeply appreciated the initiative of Tangkhul leaders, Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) and chiefs for supporting the state government’s ‘War On Drugs’ campaign by proclaiming the ban of poppy cultivation in all Tangkhul-inhabited areas of the state.

Meanwhile, the Manipur CM alongside Governor – La Ganesan visited the stalls of Shirui festival, which showcases amazing products and attractions.

This occasion aims to raise awareness about the endangered ‘Shirui Lily’ which is endemic to the Kashong Hills in Shirui village, and recognize the state’s ongoing efforts to foster sustainable and responsible tourism.

It celebrates Manipur’s vast biodiversity and rich cultural legacy, allowing travelers to learn about the Tangkhul Naga tribe of Ukhrul and explore Manipur’s highest hill station through its cultural origins, values, and customs.

Besides, live music and cultural shows, traditional dances, folk songs, beauty pageants, exhibits, indigenous games, and sports competitions will mark the four-day festival.

According to the Director, Tourism – Shri W. Ibohal Singh, Bakshi ground in Ukhrul town will be the venue for Shirock, 2022, one of the main attractions of the festival. ‘ShiRock’ – a musical spectacle of live music performances and competition, is one of the festival’s greatest draws, attracting visitors from all across the state and even adjacent regions. Monuments – a British progressive metal band, will perform on the final day of Shirock this year.

Its worthy to note that the English Botanist – Dr. Frank Kingdon Ward from the New York Botanical Society first discovered the flower in 1946 and named it after his wife, Jean Macklin.

This endemic flora clinched the prestigious merit award in the Chelsea Flower Show organized by the Royal Horticulture Society, London. While, in 1989, it was designated as the ‘State Flower of Manipur’.