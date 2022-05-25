Meghalaya Cabinet Approves ‘Re-Categorization Of IMFL Brands’; Generating Additional Revenue Of Rs 25 Crores 

NET Web Desk

The Meghalaya Cabinet today approved the ‘re-categorization of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) brands’ which will help the state administration in generating an additional revenue of Rs 25 Crores.

According to the Meghalaya Chief Minister – Conrad Sangma, numerous brands have been de-classified, owing to price alterations across neighbouring states; in order to generate additional revenue.

Taking to Twitter, Sangma wrote “Cabinet has approved the recategorisation of category of brands for Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL). Due to change of rates in other neighbouring states & in order to ensure more revenue for the State, we have declassified different brands & increased the rates on few of them.”

“Through this decision, the State will earn an additional 25+ Crore additional revenue.” – he further added.

After chairing the meeting, Sangma asserted that the state government has resolved to reclassify brand categories for IMFL by revisions to advolerem, MVAT on liquor, and Rule 44 (10) of the Meghalaya Bonded Warehouse Rules, among others.

Meanwhile, Sangma also informed that prices will rise from 3-4 percent to 8-9 percent, depending on the brands.