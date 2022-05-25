Meghalaya CM Unveils Livestock Programmes To Boost Cattle Population, Enhance Dairy Farmers’ Revenue 

NET Web Desk

The Meghalaya Chief Minister – Conrad Sangma today inaugurated a series of livestock programmes, aimed at boosting cattle population, improving milk & meat production, and enhancing dairy farmers’ revenue.

Addressing the occasion, Sangma mentioned that if critical issues are addressed and resolved, farmers’ income can increase exponentially.

“Whatever we do for the farmers affects the majority of our state’s population, and much hasn’t been done in the past, so modest interventions like these can make huge difference in their lives. The government has been attempting to reimagine the entire process, thereby ensuring that various technologies may be used to boost farmer income,” remarked Sangma.

According to the CM, ‘Artificial Insemination’ is a novel technology which is yet to be accepted by majority of livestock cultivators. Besides, the state administration has set aside Rs 2 crores for this project to fulfil the goals of developing the local cow breed and upgrading the cattle population, milk and meat yields.

Taking to Twitter, the Meghalaya CM wrote “Visited the Central Semen Bank under the Intensive Cattle Bank Project at Upper Shillong, a state of the art facility in the North East. Impressed by the technology used for extraction & storing of semen & the facilities available here.”

“Projects like these will ensure the quality and breed of cows & bulls, ultimately leading to high production of milk & meat & eventually helping our dairy farmers,” – he further added.

The Meghalaya CM further mentioned that “Under the Transformation of Rural Economy through Livestock Intervention initiative, launched the project to upgrade local nondescript cattle by crossbreeding with Ongole breed to enhance cattle population & beef production with the mission to achieve self-reliance.”

“F1 Male Calf produced in the Indo Danish Project site at Upper Shillong will be supplied to model villages for crossing with local cattle. Today, we handed over the F1 male calves to 12 Model villages across the state with the aim to enhance meat production” – he wrote.

Sangma further added that “the local ‘Na Ri’ brand of milk & milk products introduced by the East Khasi Hills District Milk Cooperative Union Ltd. is now ISO Certified! Today we handed over the certificate to the Union. Proud of the efforts of the team.”