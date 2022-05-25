Mizoram : Election Commissioner Appreciate Officials For Successful Initiation Of ’12th MADC General Election’

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The Election Commissioner of Mizoram State Poll Body – Laima Chozah assessed the state’s ’12th MADC General Election’ at his office chamber.

Addressing the event, Laima expressed his gratitude for initiating a fair and democratic polls for the citizens of MADC, and urged people to provide their feedback on the process.

Laima also thanked all the officials, who contributed to the election’s success, particularly the District Election Officer Lalsangliana and Election district officials.

He also stated that the vote percentage has been quite high this year, and highlighted that MADC MLA E/Roll should no longer be used as draft E/Roll but rather; a dedicated MDC list should be prepared.