Naga Political-Talks Can Be Amicably Resolved Through Inclusive Approach : NPF President 

Loreni Tsanglao, NET Correspondent, Nagaland

The Naga People’s Front (NPF) – only viable and oldest regional political party for the Nagas in the North East, is firmed on its same political stand since its inception 59 years ago. Since the beginning of troubled days in the fifties, many people treated this problem as Law and Order problem and various methods to suppress the movement were tried by different agencies and the Naga people lived through it with untold miseries.

According to a press release issued by the NPF President – Dr. Shürhozelie Liezietsu, “when the 16-Point Memorandum was signed by the Government of India with the group which was playing the role of mediation, leaving aside the main conflicting group for whom the agreement was proposed, the 16-Point Memorandum completely failed to stop the bloodshed but it brought more bloodshed to the land.”

The release mentioned that during this period, the regional political party was formed to give a new direction to the problem for its solution. The party proclaimed that ‘the problem in Nagaland is not a Law and Order problem but it is a Political problem and a Human Problem and, therefore, it demands political and human approach for its solution’.

“With this in mind, the pioneers had chosen the Latin catch word “Fide non Armis” (Faith, not Arms) as the motto of this party. Today, we have seen that our Leaders christened this very word as its motto with farsightedness and much wisdom. We are proud to have inherited such a noble stand and, therefore, all of us must understand this commitment and strive to work ceaselessly till the goal is achieved. Time keeps on changing but the Naga Political Problem will continue to remain the same till it is amicably solved a political solution which is ‘Honourable, Acceptable and Inclusive’,” – the release further reads.

“This political party does not and will not side with any particular group but to maintain proper understanding with all conflicting groups by telling them the truth. Nagas have to blame ourselves for the mess we have come across thus far. It is high time for every one to realize the ground realities. We will, therefore, continue to appeal to the conscience of our national workers to understand the common interest of our people to solve this problem amicably which, we believe, will be in the interest of the whole country as well.” – added the official statement.