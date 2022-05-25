Sikkim : Gangtok Hosts Literary Symposium Themed On ‘Globalization Of Nepali Literature’ 

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

A literary symposium on “Globalization of Nepali Literature” was held at Nepali Sahitya Parishad, Gangtok, today. The Minister, Information and Public Relations and Printing & Stationery Department, Lok Nath Sharma graced the occasion as the chief guest.

Organized by the International Nepali Literary Society, the programme had the special presence of eminent litterateurs including Dr Gokul Sinha from Darjeeling, Shri Pragya Baba Basnett from Kathmàndu, Shri Radhe Shyam Lekali from Kathmandu, professors, writers, poets, journalists and students.

Addressing the house, Minister Sharma articulated the significance of the Nepali language and applauded the initiative of the literary society for conceptualizing a highly motivating programme to preserve, revitalize and promote Nepali literature at the international level. He stressed the importance of learning different languages parallel to upholding the dignity of the mother tongue by all communities.

He touched upon various governmental initiatives in the promotion of the Nepali language that includes the appointment of Nepali teachers, and assistant professors, translation and dissemination of governmental notifications in the Nepali language, writing of signboards in local languages etc.

Minister also encouraged students to be determined and dedicated to work for the promotion of language and literature.

He congratulated the organizing committee and extended best wishes in accomplishing the objectives of globalizing Nepali literature for the sustainable existence of culture and traditions.

Earlier, Professor, Sikkim University, Smt. Pushpa Sharma presented a keynote address on the Globalization of Nepali Literature after the announcement of the launching of the symposium by the President of the International Nepali Literary Society, Sikkim Shri CP Giri.

The programme also saw the presentation of a research report by Dr Raj Kumari Dahal, Dr T.B. Chettri and Professor Rudra Poudyal followed by the address of eminent litterateur Shri KN Sharma in the technical session.