Sikkim : SPYF Submits 2-Points Memorandum; Demands Hike In Minimum Wages  

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

Sikkim Progressive Youth Forum (SPYF) on Wednesday submitted a memorandum to MN Sherpa, Minister for Labour department with the two point demands duly signed by the workers of PWD, pharmaceutical companies and power companies present on the day of May Day observation organized by SPYF and the workers of the state at Golitar Playground Singtam.

Addressing a press conference here Rupen Karki, General Secretary SPYF informed that they have presented two demands in favour of the labourers which is to raise the minimum wage to Rs 21,000 per month and withdraw all the criminal cases filed against the workers of Sikkim during the covid-19 pandemic.

He further added that looking at the price of basic commodities rising by leaps and bounds, the workers are finding difficulties to survive, hence SPYF still sticks to their initial demand in raising the minimum wage to Rs 21,000 per month, however they also welcome the decision of the State government where the minimum wage has been raised to Rs 15,000 per month.

During our conversation with the Minister for Labour department in the issues raised, we have received positive feedback and assurances. We are hopeful that our demands will be met soon”, he informed.

The Minister also informed that a notification regarding the hike in minimum wage which was announced recently by the Government will be out in public by June 15, added Karki.

Karki further highlighted that Minister how during pandemic rampant cases were filed against dozens of workers especially working in different pharmaceutical companies for raising demands on health care & safety at workplace. Owing to which they still have to attend summons of the courts time and again.

The Minister have assured to intervene in this matter too and help the labourers come out clean as all they were doing was voicing for their safety and security.