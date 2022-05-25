Tripura : Brown Sugar Worth Of Rs 5 Lakhs Confiscated From Agartala, 1 Held

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, May 25, 2022 : In yet another achievement, Tripura police on Wednesday recovered a huge haul of narcotic substances from a vehicle’s gear box and apprehended a young man.

Acting on a tip-off, Amtali police station staff in the suburbs of Agartala city on Wednesday recovered brown sugar worth Rs 5 lakh from a vehicle’s gear box and booked one youth with the vehicle.

It is reported that the Amtali police sat on the side of the road putting barricades for checking of vehicles as usual. Based on secret information, the OC of the police station Siddhartha stopped a Mahindra vehicle bearing registration number TR01AG-0879. They searched the entire vehicle, but found no traces of brown sugar.

Next time, the police called a mechanic and retrieved six packets of brown sugar in soap boxes from the headgear inside the gearbox. Besides, two expensive mobiles were recovered from the youth’s possession. It is learned that the young man’s name is Om Prakash Saho.

Amtali Police Station OC Siddhartha said that the price of six packets of brown sugar is more than five lakh rupees. However, efforts are being made to find out who else is involved.

However, needless to say, in the last few days, Amtali police have been able to carry out raids in different areas and have achieved great success under the leadership of OC Siddhartha. More campaigns will be conducted in the coming days, said police.