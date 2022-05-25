Tripura : Congress Adopts New Strategy To Ensure BJP’s Defeat In 2023 Assembly Polls 

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, May 25, 2022 : Tripura Pradesh Congress party is reported to have adopted a complete new strategy for revival in the poll-bound state by ousting BJP from power, said a senior party leader.

The Pradesh Congress leader in condition of anonymity said “The BJP should not ignore the Left that has a committed vote share. But this ruling party in Tripura has miserably failed to build a dedicated cadre-base unlike other states. Although, the saffron party flourished in amalgamating the anti-Left vote share which ultimately helped the party to win the election in 2018. But this time, a befitting fight would be put forth by the Congress.”

“Now, the ruling BJP is busy trying to stop a dispute prevailing within. The party has been divided into two groups after former Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb resigned from his constitutional post. One section still wants Deb as their CM while the other is in support of Dr Manik Saha as their CM. BJP is struggling to heal the wound of division in the state, districts and assemblies”, the leader added.

The front runner of the Congress party finds this as a golden opportunity to revive the grand old party and permanently oust the BJP from the state.

Citing the strategy of Congress party, the leader said “For the upcoming assembly election in 2023, our master plan or road map is completely finalized. The Congress will contest based on its new strategy of electioneering. It would be an act of foolishness if the whole plan is disclosed. However, the wave of victory will be on our side this time if the equation plays according to the plan.”

Forecasting an approaching infighting between former CM Deb and present CM Dr Saha, the leader also stated “Both of them will become the opposition of each other to manifest their command within the party and the close companions of Deb will be negligible by Saha who is currently holding two vital positions”.