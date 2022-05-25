Two Hot To Handle! Nagaland’s Andrea Kevichusa Graces Cover Page Of Filmfare Magazine; With Actor – Ayushmann Khurrana

NET Web Desk

The eminent model from Nagaland – Carol Andrea Kevichusa who marked her Bollywood debut with the action thriller – ‘Anek’, graces the cover page of coveted Filmfare Magazine for May 2022 edition, alongside actor Ayushmann Khurrana.

Directed by Anubhav Sinha, the trailer of this highly-awaited flick which was released on May 5, narrates the political conflicts of North East India while also emphasizing on discriminatory issues.

It addresses some hard facts as the protagonist – Ayushmann Khurrana who will be seen essaying the role of an undercover agent (Joshua) embarks on a quest to help two opposing parties across the region meet a peaceful agreement; thereby neutralizing the situation in Northeast India.

Besides, the leading lady – Andrea will be seen slipping into the role of an aspiring Northeastern pugilist (Aido) who eagers to play for India but confronts tremendous bigotry from the mainstream citizens.

The action packed trailer boasts a raw look at the North East conflict, back and forth between people and also marks the return of Satya actor J.D. Chakravarthy to Hindi cinema after 10 years since Bhoot Returns. Jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Anubhav Sinha’s Benaras Mediaworks, the much-anticipated flick is all set to release on May 27, 2022.

Its worthy to note that Kevichusa is a professional model from Nagaland, who worked with renowned names like Sabyasachi Mukherjee and Piaf, as well as several foreign ventures. She’s also worked for Katrina Kaif’s beauty line – Kay Beauty.