“Acute Form” Of ASF Reported In Nagaland; Stringent Regulations Issued To Prevent Further Spread

NET Web Desk

The Directorate of Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Services (AH&VS) alerted the general public and swineherds that occurrence of African Swine Fever (ASF) continues unabated, with fresh cases reported from Tuli Block under Mokokchung District & Tizit Block under Mon District.

These cases has been detected through RT-PCR test conducted at North Eastern Regional Disease Diagnostic Laboratory (NERDDL), Guwahati.

According to DIPR report, the current epidemic pattern indicates that the disease is penetrating and spreading across the state, implying that the advisory issued is not properly followed by all stakeholders.

Besides, the “Acute Form” of this disease has been identified at this point, and the department has expressed concern on its rapid spread.

“In addition, the elimination of all Veterinary Check Posts and the porous borders have made it more difficult to implement containment measures.” – informed the department.

Therefore, to contain the spread of the disease, the Department has appealed the masses, especially those farmers whose pigs have been affected to follow the required protocols – Inform sudden death of pigs to the nearest Veterinary Institute; Do not consume the dead pigs; List out the number of pigs that died along with photos, and approximate body weight, and after dully certified by the Village/Colony Authority, the same must be submitted to the Chief Veterinary Officer for authentication; Follow the deep burial method, at least 6 ft. deep, followed by spreading of lime; Do not throw the carcass in the river/canal stream/water bodies; Sanitize the areas/sheds/troughs completely using the recommended solution; Wash hands, feet, clothing, etc properly with soap; Seek the assistance of a Veterinarian for disinfecting the area; Do not re-populate the pigs, without the department’s consultation; Demarcate the areas into Infected Zone, Surveillance Zone & Free Zone with the help of AH & VS Department for control & containment measures.