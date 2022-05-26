Arunachal CM Writes To Civil Aviation Ministry; Proposes To Name Itanagar’s Lone Airport After “Donyi Polo” 

NET Web Desk

The Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister – Pema Khandu has written to the Union Civil Aviation Minister – Jyotiraditya Scindia, proposing that the much-anticipated Greenfield Airport in Itanagar be named after the age-old indigenous reverence on the sun (Donyi) and the moon (Polo) – The Donyi Polo.

“So far, the Greenfield Airport has been declared as ‘Hollongi Airport’ in official papers and correspondence which is the name of the Airport site. You are aware that this name does not reflect the rich culture and heritage of the State.” stated the Arunachal Pradesh CM.

“Therefore, being the lone airport in the state capital, it would be befitting to name the Greenfield airport celebrating the people’s age-old indigenous reverence on the sun (Donyi) and the moon (Polo) i.e., Donyi Polo airport,” – the letter further reads.

“I would like to request your kind consideration on the proposal to name the airport as Donyi Polo airport,” – added the CM.

‘Donyi Polo’ is considered to be a designation given to the indigenous religion of the Tani and other Tibeto-Burman peoples of Arunachal Pradesh, which is symbolized by ‘Donyi’ means ‘Sun’ and ‘Polo’ means ‘Moon’. The Donyi-Polo believers’ prayers attempts to reestablish the fact mitakuye oyasin (we all are related) and that Arunachalees are a global community.

Its worthy to note that the proposed airport would be commissioned on the occasion of Independence Day, i.e., August 15.

It is designed to accommodate A-320 aircraft, with a 500-meter runway expansion planned in the future to accommodate A-321 aircraft. The airport’s terminal structure, which spans 4100 square metres, will be able to accommodate 200 people during peak hours. The terminal building will include eight check-in counters and all modern passenger amenities.

The terminal will be an energy-efficient structure with a rainwater harvesting system and a long-term landscape plan.

Besides, the surrounding landscapes have an impact on the building’s exterior. The roof form is organic and generates an instant connection with the spectator, moving away from the severe geometry of straight lines and angles. The interior of the structure is meant to give passengers a sense of serenity.

This is accomplished by offering free-flowing spaces, a hidden service core, and a glass façade that connects the eye to the Himalayan Foothills’ panoramic breathtaking grandeur.