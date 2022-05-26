Arunachal Pradesh : Earthquake Of Magnitude 4.7 Hits Tawang 

NET Web Desk

An earthquake of magnitude 4.7 struck ‘506 kms North’ of Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday. The earthquake struck at roughly 1:18 PM, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake struck at 32.13 degrees latitude and 91.62 degrees longitude. Its depth, on the other hand, was measured to be 10 kms.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:4.7, Occurred on 26-05-2022, 13:18:52 IST, Lat: 32.13 & Long: 91.62, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 506km N of Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh, India” – tweeted by the National Center for Seismology.

It’s worth noting that geologists believe the Kopili fault zone, which is closer to the Himalayan Frontal Thrust, is the primary cause of these jolts. This is a seismically active area falling in the highest Seismic Hazard Zone V.

A 300-kilometer-long and 50-kilometer-wide lineament that runs from Manipur’s western border to the tri-junction of Bhutan, Arunachal Pradesh, and Assam. Lower crustal dextral strike-slip earthquakes are generated by the Kopili fault, which is a transpressional fracture.