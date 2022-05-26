Assam : Cachar DC Inspects Flood-Devastated Areas; Examines Relief Measures

NET Web Desk

Assam’s Cachar Deputy Commissioner (DC) – Keerthi Jalli, IAS on Wednesday visited flood-ravaged areas across the district and interacted with villagers to learn about their plight.

These pictures of the IAS official interacting with local populace and walking around the neighbourhood to inspect the current scenario have garnered immense appreciation from the netizens.

The DC examined the flood and landslide affected areas of Chutrasangan hamlet under Borkhola Development Block by foot along with other officials.

Following her assessment, the DC instructed concerned officials to implement adequate flood and erosion protection measures. In addition, the DC has also distributed relief items and inspected the quality of drinking water provided to flood-affected victims in relief camps and other areas.

Taking to Twitter, the official account of DC Cachar wrote “Madam Deputy Commissioner Inspected the flood & erosion affected areas of Chesri GP, Village- Chutrasangan under Borkhola Dev. Block, on foot where she interacted with local people to understand their problems due to this flood & erosion and instructed concerned officials to”

“put in place all measures to protection of land from flood and erosion. Later, she distributed relief items among the flood affected people.” – the account further added.

put in place all measures to protection of land from flood and erosion. Later, she distributed relief items among the flood affected people. pic.twitter.com/OCXEo4uR48 — Deputy Commissioner Cachar (@dccachar) May 25, 2022