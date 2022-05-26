Assam : Gang Of Dacoits Held From Jorabat

NET Web Desk

The Jorabat Police have apprehended a five-member dacoit group on Wednesday night.

According to reports, following a tip off, the police officials launched a search operation and nabbed these perpetrators from Jorabat at 12:30 AM, while they were travelling through an auto-rickshaw.

These arrested dacoits have been identified as – Nasir Ali, Lebyan Boro, Hari Chandra Deb Barman, Biki Chetri and Moni Kalita.

The police officials have also recovered numerous sharp knives and other items from their possession.

Meanwhile, further investigation into the matter is underway.